Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.