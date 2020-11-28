Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71,172 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, reaching $491.36. 2,805,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.