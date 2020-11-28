Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.14.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.