New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRZ. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.32.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 918.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.