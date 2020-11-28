New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.32.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.81. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

