Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmont’s profits declined year over year in third-quarter 2020. Adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales trailed the same. Newmont is making notable progress with its growth projects. The company is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Subika Underground and Ahafo mill expansion. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. Higher gold prices are expected to continue to support margins amid market volatility. Moreover, the company is making progress with efficiency improvement programs. Efforts to lower debt level also bode well. However, the company’s higher expected production cost is likely to weigh on margins in 2020. Lower expected demand and declining production are other concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.17.

NEM stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

