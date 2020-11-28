Newton Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $842,155.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last week, Newton has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00955341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00219819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00173898 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

