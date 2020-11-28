Next.exchange Market Capitalization Achieves $527,842.77 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00365352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.79 or 0.03016444 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

