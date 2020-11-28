Nexty (NTY) Price Down 95.3% This Week

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 97.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Nexty has a total market cap of $21,224.61 and $2.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 95.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00167077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00300739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00956873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00475142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s launch date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.