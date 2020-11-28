Nexus Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $37,231.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,004,896 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

