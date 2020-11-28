NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGOV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,181. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

