NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $6,769,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $4,175,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.25. 3,506,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,291. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.