NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry year to date, reflecting significant upside after it swung to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It reported top and bottom line beat, while earnings improved year over year. Results gained from strength in digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double-digit growth across North America, Greater China, and APLA, along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Moreover, decline in SG&A expenses on lower overhead costs and demand creation expenses aided earnings. Further, the company expects robust top line growth in fiscal 2021 owing to anticipated gains in the second half. However, soft traffic at retail stores and lower revenues at Wholesale business remain headwinds. Moreover, higher promotions and supply-chain costs hurt gross margin in the quarter.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $11,891,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,518,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,087,542.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

