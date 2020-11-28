NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.58. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 147,853 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

About NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.