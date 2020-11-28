Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.69.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.