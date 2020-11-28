Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $242.72 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

