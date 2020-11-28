Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $242.72. 537,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,176. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

