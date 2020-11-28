NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312,513 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock makes up 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.64% of NortonLifeLock worth $78,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 592,713 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,673. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

