NPCoin (NPC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $560.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 41% lower against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $390,234.44 and approximately $560.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001478 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

