Nuggets (NUG) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $812,087.25 and $890.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00166705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00300166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00951488 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00474045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171119 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.