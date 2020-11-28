Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTNX. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Nutanix stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 188,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

