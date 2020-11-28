Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,318.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 25,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $592,515.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,156.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nutanix by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nutanix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 28.3% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 6.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

