Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

