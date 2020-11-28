Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutanix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nutanix by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 188,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

