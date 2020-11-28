nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after buying an additional 810,848 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in nVent Electric by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 598,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after purchasing an additional 518,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 352,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,249. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

