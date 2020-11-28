NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $158.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $161.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,708. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

