Nxt Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $603,234.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00015355 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002249 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars.

