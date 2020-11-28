O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Lowered by UFS

UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered O-I Glass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

