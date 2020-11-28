Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Obyte has a total market cap of $17.70 million and $5,176.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $23.49 or 0.00132868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000432 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.