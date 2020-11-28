Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.39

Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and traded as high as $105.50. Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 9,722 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 million and a PE ratio of 131.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L)’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

About Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

