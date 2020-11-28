Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

