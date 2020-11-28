OmiseGO Price Down 0.2% This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00606881 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

