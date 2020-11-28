Opacity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,778.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $705,308.80 and $8,778.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00166705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00300166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00951488 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00474045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171119 BTC.

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

