Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $50.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

