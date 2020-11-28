OpenDAO Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1.18 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

