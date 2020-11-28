Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,702 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $162,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Oracle stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

