Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,510 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

