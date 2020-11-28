O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $550.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $23.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.14.

ORLY stock opened at $443.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

