Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 220,947 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc processes, distributes, and supplies biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

