Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $661,525.72 and approximately $194,839.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

