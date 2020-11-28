OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.25.

OSIS stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,478 shares of company stock worth $3,260,252 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

