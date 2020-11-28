Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires 9,015 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4,507.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.90. The company had a trading volume of 557,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.