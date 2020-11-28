Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DouYu International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 1,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 285,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DouYu International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 86 Research downgraded shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,879. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

