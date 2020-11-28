Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 65,000 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 1.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. 808,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

