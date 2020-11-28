Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 70,000 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,680,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,983,000.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.13. 715,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.88.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.