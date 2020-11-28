Ovata Capital Management Ltd Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 51,575.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group makes up about 2.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,066,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,548,484. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.24.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

