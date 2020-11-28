Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 181.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 0.6% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $43,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. 1,758,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.73. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

