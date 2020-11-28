Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Virgin Galactic comprises 0.8% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,550 shares during the period.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. 10,939,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,750,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.