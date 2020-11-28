Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 221.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Grubhub accounts for about 1.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter worth about $82,909,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,157,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Grubhub by 5,441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Grubhub by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Grubhub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,847. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $2,346,778.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,017.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,854.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,973 shares of company stock worth $11,352,570 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.