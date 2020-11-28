Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $6.54 Million Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,150 shares during the quarter. United Microelectronics accounts for 2.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of United Microelectronics worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.4% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 114,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 111,167 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.83. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

